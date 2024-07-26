Household Hazardous Waste And Paint Collection Event

(From the Hancock County Solid Waste District)

The Hancock County Solid Waste Management District, will be hosting another Household Hazardous Waste & Paint collection event. These collection events will be held monthly during the summer at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay.

This month the collection is scheduled for TUESDAY July 30, 2024 – 1 pm to 6 pm

This HHW event is free for Hancock County Residents (proof of residency required). Household Hazardous Waste & Paint materials will not be accepted from businesses, companies or contractors.

Accepted items include Paints, Stains, Thinners, Aerosols, Mercury, Propane Cylinders, Cleaners, Fertilizers, Pesticides, Acids, Oxidizers, Lead-Acid Batteries, Antifreeze, Motor Oil, and Fuels. For a complete list of scheduled community event guidelines, specifics and other recycling information follow Events on the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District on Facebook or visit the website at www.HancockEnvironment.com .

The free HHW/Paint Collection event is sponsored by the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District in cooperation with ERG Environmental and the Hancock County Fairgrounds. #RememberRecycleRight