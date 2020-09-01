Householder Appears At Statehouse For First Time Since Arrest

Despite the corruption charges against him, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder showed up at the Ohio Statehouse for the House session on Tuesday and declared his innocence.

Even though Householder is no longer Speaker, he still represents House District 72.

Householder said that he plans to plead not guilty to federal racketeering charges and will “vigorously” defend himself.

Householder and four associates are accused of a multi-million dollar pay-to-play scheme involving legislation to bail out Ohio’s two financially struggling nuclear power plants.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit racketeering.