Householder Facing New, State Charges In Corruption Scheme

(ONN) – Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is now facing new, state-level charges for his role in the House Bill 6 scandal.

Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Householder has been indicted on 10 felony charges including misuse of campaign money and ethics violations.

He has already been found guilty of federal charges and is serving 20 years in prison for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history.

All the charges are filed in Cuyahoga County: one count of theft in office, two counts of aggravated theft, one count of telecommunication fraud, another of money laundering, and five counts of tampering with records. All of those are felonies.