Householder Pleads Not Guilty In Bribery Scheme

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges in federal court.

He entered his plea on Thursday in connection with a 60-million-dollar bribery scheme.

Four other defendants pleaded not guilty for their roles in the plot earlier this month.

Despite the corruption charges against him, Householder showed up at the Ohio Statehouse for the House session on Tuesday and declared his innocence.

Even though Householder is no longer Speaker, he still represents House District 72.

Householder and four associates are accused of a multi-million dollar pay-to-play scheme involving legislation to bail out Ohios two financially struggling nuclear power plants.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit racketeering.