Householder To Be Arraigned From Prison On State Charges

(ONN) – Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder faces 10 new felony counts brought against him by the state.

Householder will be arraigned virtually – from federal prison.

He is facing 10 felony state charges.

Currently, Householder is serving 20 years for his role in the in the $60 million House Bill 6 bribery scheme.

He has since appealed that conviction.

The new state charges he’s facing are also in connection to the bribery scandal.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury handed down an indictment charging Householder with a number of felonies, including theft in office, aggravated theft and money laundering.

That hearing is expected to happen on May 13th.