Householder Transferred To Federal Prison

(ONN) – Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison.

The 64-year-old Republican, and former speaker of the Ohio House, had been held in the Butler County jail in southwest Ohio since he was sentenced in late June to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history.

He was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to Bureau of Prisons records.

Householder, from southeast Ohio’s Perry County, was not granted a request to be released during his appeal.

Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, were convicted in March of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering.

Borges was sentenced to five years and is serving at a federal prison in Michigan.