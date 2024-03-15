Houses, Barns Severely Damaged In Hancock County Tornado

Several homes and barns were heavily damaged in Thursday night’s severe wx that blew through Hancock County.

WFIN spoke with Chief Corey Miracle of the Southwest Hancock Joint Fire District on Township Road 29 in southwest Hancock County where most of the damage occurred.

“Upon arrival we discovered four houses that were damaged by the tornado, five barns, and four grain silos that got relocated.”

The chief says thankfully no humans or livestock were lost in the tornado.

He says the National Weather Service will be on site to determine the path and strength of the tornado that hit the area.

Below is a video of our conversation with Rick Marshall, whose barn was pretty much destroyed in the tornado.