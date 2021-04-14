HPD Virtual Series Shows How To Prepare Dandelions

Hancock Park District Program Specialist Chris Allen, in character as c.1847 Sarah Fishel, collects dandelions outside the historic McKinnis House at Litzenberg Memorial Woods on Tuesday.

Every “Way Back” Wednesday at 1 p.m. through May 5 on the HPD YouTube Channel and Facebook page, Allen will be demonstrating how dandelions were used to prepare savory dishes, sweets and beverages.

“Way Back Wednesdays” are part of the HPD’s Virtual Experiences program.

(picture and story courtesy of the Hancock Park District)