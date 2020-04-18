HPH: Accurate Count Of Recovered Patients Not Available

Hancock Public Health on Saturday reported that the county was at 28 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

That’s an increase of two cases from Friday.

24 of the cases are confirmed and four are probable.

Eight of the patients have been hospitalized.

Hancock County has had one resident die from the virus.

People have been wondering how many people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials say an accurate number of recovered patients is not available, pointing out that they’re still learning what recovery looks like, that recovery time varies from patient to patient, and some patients have effects that last long after the infection.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.