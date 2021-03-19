HPH, BVHS Partnering With Companies To Distribute Vaccine

Hancock Public Health and Blanchard Valley Health System will begin partnering with several local companies to expand distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hancock Public Health says the designated companies will administer the vaccine through “Closed Point Of Dispensing” (CPOD) sites on their campuses.

The companies will have medical staff on site and must register with the State of Ohio to establish a vaccination center on their campus.

The list of companies with CPOD status will be announced in the near future.

Employees who are eligible for a CPOD appointment will be contacted directly by the company for which they work.

Hancock Public Health says, currently, the new CPOD sites will be closed to the general public but planning will continue to develop additional “Open Points Of Distribution” (OPOD) for the general public.

“By engaging our community partners in the vaccine response, comes the opportunity to preserve our local resources and launch a more robust and a sustained vaccination effort throughout Hancock County,” said Hancock Public Health.

Eligible groups can still schedule their appointments by contacting Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105.

Press 1 at the phone prompt to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at one of the community clinics held weekly at Hancock Public Health and Blanchard Valley Hospital.

People can also check hancockpublichealth.com and bvhealthsystem.org for more information about vaccination opportunities in and around Hancock County.

(below is video from a clinic at 50 North on March 11)