HPH Community Glucose Monitoring Project

Hancock Public Health along with its partners, Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay, College of Pharmacy, have come together to collect data on the effectiveness of real-time blood sugar monitoring and continuous feedback to Type 2 diabetic patients on managing the disease.

This study promotes the use of the Dexcom® G6® Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), thus eliminating the need to use finger stick blood sugar testing.

The new technology boasts the ability to improve A1c levels in adults who regularly use the Dexcom® monitor.

The study is designed to last one year and enroll approximately 200 participants.

Participants must be recommended to the project by their primary care physician and consent to participate in the project and its terms.

There will be no cost to eligible individuals referred and chosen to be part of the project.

The CGM technology used in this research has been provided by Dexcom® with additional funding for clinical support provided by the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Hancock Public Health, and the University of Findlay, College of Pharmacy have each provided specially trained clinicians to support the participants of this project.

Under the auspice of Hancock Public Health, this specialized team will monitor, and review participant’s progress and provide support with the goal of the participants to better understand their diabetes, empowering them to manage their diabetes, and discover glucose patterns not otherwise observed.

The team will also collect data for the identification of health trends and effective medical interventions for the diabetic population in Hancock County.

According to the 2021 Community Health Assessment, 13 percent of Hancock County adults had been diagnosed with diabetes, increasing to 26 percent of those over the age

of 65.

Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimated 37.3 million US adults have diabetes, and 1 in 5 of them know they have it. (2022).

Local health officials are hoping to empower individuals to understand the relationship between healthy eating, exercise and blood glucose levels.

Additionally, the goal is to equip them with the tools to improve their overall health.

To learn more about the project, people should consult their Primary Care Physician or contact Hancock Public Health at 567-250-5153.

You can also review the agency’s other programs on their website, www.Hancockph.com.