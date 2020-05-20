HPH Investigating Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases

Hancock Public Health says it’s investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases involving eight employees of Hearthside Food Solutions in McComb.

Officials say they have reached out to the facility and are closely working with them to ensure that proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread among the workforce.

Hancock Public Health says it has followed up with three cases who are Hancock County residents and are performing contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

They say they’re also working with other regional health departments to follow up with the other cases who are not Hancock County residents.

Hancock Public Health says there were 47 cases of coronavirus in the county as of Wednesday and one death.