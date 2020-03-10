HPH: Minimize Exposure To Other People, Wash Your Hands

Hancock Public Health is urging people at high risk to avoid crowds amid the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.

“It’s important for people in our county to understand that the general public is still at low risk. As we’ve learned more about COVID-19, there are some high-risk populations we need to protect,” said Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi.

The populations with a high risk include people over the age of 60 and people with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and heart or lung disease.

Health officials say people at low risk should refrain from visiting people at high risk in settings such as long-term healthcare centers.

Epidemiologist Chad Masters says it’s a good idea for everyone to lessen their exposure to other people, not just the over 60 crowd.

“If people are able to FaceTime with their loved ones or Skype, or things like that to minimize their exposure to other people.”

Hancock Public Health says the public should continue to observe everyday precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19 including: Stay home from work or school if you are ill; wash your hands often for 20 seconds; cough or sneeze into your sleeve; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and stay away from people who are ill.

On Monday the governor announced the first three cases of coronavirus in Ohio in Cuyahoga County.

The Ohio Department of Health has opened a call center for COVID-19 questions that is available from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at (833) 427-5634.