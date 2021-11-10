HPH Offering Second Pediatric COVID Vaccine Clinic

Hancock Public Health has scheduled a second pediatric COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5 to 11 years old after all the appointments were filled for the first one.

The second pediatric COVID-19 clinic will be held on Friday, November 19th.

The first clinic is set for Wednesday, November 17th.

Both will be held at Hancock Public Health located at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.

Appointments are required.

You can sign up by clicking on this link which also provides the fact sheet and registration form.

For questions, call 419-424-7441.