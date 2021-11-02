HPH Planning Pediatric COVID Vaccine Clinics

Hancock Public Health says it has been receiving a lot of calls about the COVID vaccine for children.

The agency says, while the FDA has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years of age it must wait for the guidance to come from the CDC before they can administer any pediatric doses to children ages 5 to 11.

Hancock Public Health says once it has received guidance it will have to wait for the Ohio Department of Health to ship the vaccine.

Hancock Public Health says it will notify the public when the vaccine is available and clinics are set up.

The agency is asking people to check back to their Facebook page for updates.