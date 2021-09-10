HPH Reporting Another Increase In COVID Cases

Hancock County health officials are reporting another jump in COVID cases in the county.

Hancock Public Health says there were 253 new cases, 19 new hospitalizations and one new death during the week of September 3rd through the 9th.

Hancock County is averaging 36 new cases per day.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

Hancock Public Health says 43 percent of Hancock County residents are fully vaccinated.

There were 208 new cases of COVID over the previous reporting period, the week of August 27th through September 2nd.