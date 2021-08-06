HPH Reports Increase In COVID Cases

Hancock Public Health says the county averaged five new COVID cases a day over the past week.

The agency on Friday reported 35 new COVID cases in the county from July 30th through August 5th along with one new hospitalization.

The incidence rate in Hancock County is 44.86 cases per 100,000 people.

Community transmission as determined by the CDC is ‘moderate’.

Around 41 percent of Hancock County residents are fully vaccinated.

Hancock Public Health unveiled its new Hancock Community COVID-19 Dashboard on July 30th.

Hancock Public Health recommends for up to date information on community spread and guidance to follow this link from the CDC.