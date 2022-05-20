HPH Unveils Interactive Communicable Disease Dashboard
Hancock Public Health is letting people know about their new Communicable Disease Dashboard.
The health department says the dashboard was created to better serve and provide information to the residents of Hancock County.
The new, interactive database will allow the community to access the data they collect.
The goal is that residents will use the dashboard to learn more about what illnesses are impacting the county, along with current trends.
You can access the dashboard by clicking here.