‘Human Library’ Event To Be Held At Mazza Museum

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is partnering with the University of Findlay in bringing an interesting event to town that’s now being held in more than 80 countries.

It’s called the Human Library, and it engages people of different backgrounds in conversation by providing a non-judgmental environment for people to speak one-on-one.

The library’s Joel Mantey, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, says human volunteers act as “books” and are “checked out” for 15 minutes, to afford the participant, or the “reader” a chance to ask questions they might normally feel uncomfortable asking.

He says the interactions people get from participating in the Human Library help them better understand each other as human beings through conversation and engagement.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 11th at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum.