Human Trafficking Awareness Event At University Of Findlay

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay students will learn from professionals in various fields how to be more aware of patients who may be in bad situations and how to recognize and report information properly.

UF and the Soroptimist Club are sponsoring the Human Trafficking Awareness event Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Winebrenner Theological Seminary.

The community is welcome to attend. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event runs from 8:30 to noon.

Assisting in the educational event are doctors and residents, nurses, local law enforcement, Hope House, Family Resource Center, and prosecutor office representatives. Break-out sessions will cover topics of:

Warning signs

Approaching patients/victims

Post sexual assault resources

Victim advocacy

At noon, following the sessions, the film “Sound of Freedom” will be played. The film is based on a true story and shines a light on the topic of human trafficking. The film is rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, and language.

Community members can arrive at the free event Saturday morning at the Winebrenner building. Sessions will be held throughout the building during the day.