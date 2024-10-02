Human Trafficking Hotline Now Operational In Ohio

(ONN) – Ohio’s first statewide human trafficking hotline is now operational.

The non-emergency hotline number funnels incoming tips about suspected sex and labor trafficking directly to law enforcement, connecting the caller with people experienced in investigating such allegations.

It is operated around the clock by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, whose criminal intelligence analysts assess the information and refer information to local law enforcement agencies and human trafficking task forces organized under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and-or BCI’s Special Victims Unit.

The hotline number is 8-4-4-end-O-H-H-T.