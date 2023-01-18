January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“Human Trafficking persists as a silent epidemic throughout the country,” said Colonel Charles Jones with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Colonel Jones says the Highway Patrol has committed its full weight and resources to interdict human traffickers.

He says combatting human trafficking is a central tenet of what they’re doing to provide ‘service with a purpose’ to the citizens of Ohio.

The colonel says you can report human trafficking by calling 911 or 888-3737-888 or text HELP to 233733.