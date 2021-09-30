Humane Society Event Hopes To Spark A Connection

People got to meet Kona, Belle, Mercy and several other dogs during the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County‘s Wags and Walks event at Findlay’s Riverside Park.

People had a chance to take a shelter dog for a walk to see if they make a connection.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt says events like Wags and Walks are very beneficial for the dogs’ mental health and socialization, and also get the word about about how many animals are looking for a permanent home.

We spoke with Natalie after she got back from a walk with an energetic Kona. (video below)

Video from the event is below and click here for the the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County’s website to see the animals up for adoption.

Due to COVID, the Humane Society is open by appointment only. Only people seriously considering adopting an animal should request an appointment.

People can also call the Humane Society at 419-423-1664.

(Mercy is the dog in the picture above, and Kona is in the video below)