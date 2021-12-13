Humane Society Gets New Building Donated

(ONN) – An animal shelter in northwest Ohio has received what some are calling a Christmas miracle.

The Fulton County Humane Society in Wauseon had to move out of its building by the end of December after it was sold.

A GoFundMe page has raised $27,000 of its $200,000 goal.

But with time running out, shelter manager Stephanie Moore tells WTOL-TV in Toledo that an anonymous donor came forward and donated an entire building in Archbold that is twice the size.

Moore says words cannot express the appreciation they feel.

Volunteers are needed to help with the big move.