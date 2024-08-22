Humane Society Has Plenty Of Pets Waiting For A Good Home

The month of August is ‘Clear the Shelters Month’ and the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is inviting people to stop by and see if they make a connection with one of their shelter animals.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss how they work to find the right pet for people.

As Natalie said, they have people fill out an application with certain questions that will help them find the right pet for that home.

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is located at 4550 Fostoria Avenue in Findlay.

Click here to see what animals they currently have up for adoption. (pictured above is Scuba Steve)