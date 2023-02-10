Humane Society Having Some Valentine’s Day Fun

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is helping people sprinkle some mischief into their Valentine’s Day.

The Humane Society says everyone has a crappy ex or two and for a minimum donation of $5 they’ll place the ex’s first name on the bottom of a litter box and let their wonderful felines do their business on it.

People can call 419-432-1664 and make a donation over the phone or by clicking here.

In the box that says “Write a note” people should write:

#CrappyEx

John (ex’s first name)

Jane Doe (your name)

[email protected] (your email)

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is located at 4550 Fostoria Avenue in Findlay.