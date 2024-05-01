Humane Society Holding Dog Walkathon

Join the Humane Society’s Dog Walkathon and turn your daily walks into a way to support the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.

The Dog Walkathon will be held from May 20 to the 31st. Click here to sign up.

Each participant donates $15 with all the funds going to the Humane Society.

The top walker wins a gift basket full of treats and toys for their pooch.

Learn more about the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County by clicking here and click here to see the animals up for adoption.