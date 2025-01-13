Humane Society: Keep A Close Eye On Your Pets During Extreme Cold

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is reminding people to look out for their pets this winter, especially during times of extreme cold and wind chills.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt says her best advice to pet parents is to keep their pets inside during extremely cold weather and only let them out, with supervision, to go to the restroom and bring them in immediately when they finish.

Natalie also advises people with outside pets to bring them in as well, even if it’s only into a garage or spare room.

If you can’t bring in outdoor pets, make sure they have shelter and insulation, such as straw for bedding.

She says pets must always have access to fresh, clean water and people need to check it to make sure it’s not frozen.

Forecasters are calling for negative wind chills Monday night and Tuesday during the day and night.

