Humane Society: Keep An Eye On Your Pets In This Heat

This heatwave we’re experiencing isn’t just hard on you, it’s hard on your pets as well.

People are being reminded to watch out for their pets as temperatures continue to soar, forecasted to reach the mid 90s on Friday.

Natalie Reffit, with the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County, says the biggest thing to remember is to not take your pet in a hot car with you.

“Just please leave them at home during the heat. They will be much safer at home, a car can heat up very, very fast.”

She says if your dog is going to be alone at any time in your vehicle just leave them at home in the air conditioning.

She says if you do take your dog for a walk make sure to do so early in the day or late in the day when the heat isn’t as bad.

If your dog is outside for any amount of time she says to make sure it has plenty of shade and fresh water.

Signs of heat distress in a dog include excessive panting, vomiting and diarrhea.

She says older dogs and short-nosed dogs like pugs and bulldogs are less tolerant of the heat.

When it comes to cats, she says beware of opening your windows too wide because a cat could push the screen out and fall out and get lost.

Get more safety tips from the Humane Society here.