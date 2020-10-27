Humane Society Offers Halloween Advice For Pet Owners

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County has some Halloween and trick-or-treat advice for pet owners.

1. Keep your pets in a secure place INSIDE- room, crate, etc. so they do not run out the door when you are handing out candy.

2. Make sure your dog has their dog tag on their collar. For a cat, a break-away collar and some tag to identify them and a way to contact you if they get out.

3. Even if your pet normally likes strangers, remember that these strangers will be dressed up and may stress out your animal – keep a close eye on your pet!

4. Do not force your pet to dress up. If he/she does not want to be dressed up for Halloween, respect their wishes.

5. Keep candy/treats out of your pet’s reach! It can be dangerous – even lethal.

People are also being reminded, when going trick-or-treating, that it’s not okay for children to run up to strange dogs.

Even if the dog seems friendly they may be stressed out from all the excitement.

The pictures with this story are from the Humane Society’s Howl-O-Ween event last year.