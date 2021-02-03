Humane Society Receives Big Donation Of Pet Food

The West Ohio Food Bank donated two semi truckloads of pet food to the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County.

The dog and cat food was delivered to the Humane Society on Fostoria Avenue in Findlay courtesy of Ohio Logistics.

“It’s going to allow us to help quite a few people here in Hancock County, so if anyone needs it all they have to do is give us a call,” said Hancock County Dog Warden Dana Berger.

Berger says Walmart gives them broken bags that they donate to the public.

And Iams donates food that’s used at the Humane Society.

People interested in getting some of the pet food should set up an appointment by calling the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County at 419-423-1664.