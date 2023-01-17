Humane Society Seeking Homes For Pets

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County has plenty of pets up for adoption.

The Humane Society previously suggested people not give pets as gifts during the holidays because it’s a hectic time and the pet might not be the best fit.

Now that the holidays have passed, the Humane Society is urging people to take the time to make sure they adopt the best pet for their family from their shelter at 4550 Fostoria Avenue.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, is urging people that are seeking to adopt a pet to fill out an application so they can have some recommendations for you when you stop by the shelter.

