Humane Society Shares Holiday Pet Safety Tips

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County has some holiday safety tips for your pets.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt was on with WKXA’s Rex Howard for Wet Nose Wednesday and shared some safety tips.

As Natalie told Rex in the audio above, Christmas and New Years can be a stressful time for your pets with more activity in the house than usual.

She recommends putting up a baby gate to block the door so they can’t bolt out when people are coming and going or if they get spooked.

You can also provide your dog or cat with a quiet room where they can hang out during holiday parties.

Natalie says to make sure your pets have their IDs on them so if they do get out of the house they can be reunited with you.

Also, be aware of pets trying to sneak a bite of the holiday food and snacks you prepare and ask guests to not feed them.

Pictured above is Loki, who is ready to be adopted from the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.