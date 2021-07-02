Humane Society Warns That Pets And Fireworks Don’t Mix

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is reminding pet owners that, while fireworks are fun for you, they aren’t very much fun for your pets who are more sensitive to loud noises.

The Humane Society says Achilles (pictured above and below) is available for adoption and wants to give everyone some 4th of July tips to keep their furry family members safe.

1. Take a current, clear picture. If your pet does get loose you will have a picture ready-to-go.

2. Make sure you put a collar with ID tags on your pet. For your feline friends please use a break-a-way collar.

3. Leave the television or radio on to drown out the noise of the fireworks.

4. If you are having people over, consider putting your pets inside a room they cannot escape from (so they won’t be able to escape with people coming in and out of your house).

We recommend even bringing in your outside pets.

5. Take your walk(s) well before fireworks start.

6. Going somewhere to watch the fireworks? Leave your pets at home – they will thank you! As much as your pets love you or love going on rides, trust us when we say your pets are much safer in the security of their own home.

Findlay’s 4th of July fireworks show is being held on Saturday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

The Flag City 4th of July Parade will be held in downtown Findlay at noon on Sunday, July 4th.