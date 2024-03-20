Hunker Wins GOP Primary For Hancock County Commissioner

Three Republican candidates were running for the Hancock County Commissioner’s seat that opened up when Commissioner Mike Pepple decided to not run for reelection.

The candidates were Jeffrey Hunker, Holly Frische, and Jeff Wobser.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Jeffrey Hunker winning the primary.

Hunker will face Democrat Joshua Shaferly in the fall, who ran unopposed on the Democrat side.

Commissioner Bill Bateson, a Republican, ran unopposed in the primary.

The other county commissioner is Tim Bechtol.

