I-75/CR 99 Interchange Project Lane Closures

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

HANCOCK COUNTY UPDATE: I-75/CR 99 interchange improvement in Findlay:

Crews are preparing to switch their efforts from the new bridge to the old one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Week of March 17: Daytime right lane closures on I-75

Week of March 24: Nighttime left and middle lane closures on I-75

Stay tuned, it won’t be long until traffic is switched onto the new bridge!

The project is reconstructing the I-75/CR 99 interchange with a diverging diamond design and upgrading the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street.