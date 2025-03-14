I-75/CR 99 Interchange Project Lane Closures
(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)
HANCOCK COUNTY UPDATE: I-75/CR 99 interchange improvement in Findlay:
Crews are preparing to switch their efforts from the new bridge to the old one.
Here’s what you need to know:
Week of March 17: Daytime right lane closures on I-75
Week of March 24: Nighttime left and middle lane closures on I-75
Stay tuned, it won’t be long until traffic is switched onto the new bridge!
The project is reconstructing the I-75/CR 99 interchange with a diverging diamond design and upgrading the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street.