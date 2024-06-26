I-75/CR 99 Northbound exit ramp closure extended until Friday
Due to the weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be extending the closure of I-75/CR99 Northbound exit ramp until Friday 6/28/24. It was originally scheduled to close Monday for three days.
Traffic for northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 remain restricted with the left lanes closed in both directions for bridge pier construction.
Visit the project website for further details: I-75/CR 99 interchange improvements | Ohio Department of Transportation