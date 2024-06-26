Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

I-75/CR 99 Northbound exit ramp closure extended until Friday

Local News

Due to the weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be extending the closure of I-75/CR99 Northbound exit ramp until Friday 6/28/24. It was originally scheduled to close Monday for three days.

 

Traffic for northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 remain restricted with the left lanes closed in both directions for bridge pier construction. 

 

Visit the project website for further details: I-75/CR 99 interchange improvements | Ohio Department of Transportation