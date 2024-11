The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that the Interstate 75 southbound flyover ramp in Findlay will be closed for approximately four hours on Tuesday, November 26.

“Interstate 75 southbound to U.S.68/State Route 15/Lima Avenue (flyover ramp) will close Tuesday, Nov. 26, for a couple hours between 8 a.m. – noon to reset a light pole,” ODOT said.