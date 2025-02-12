Findlay and Hancock County are now included in an Ice Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch are possible.

The weather service says power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

Travel will be very difficult due to slippery road conditions and periodic poor visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare for possible power outages.

