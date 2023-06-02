Iconic Findlay Root Beer Stand Ready To Reopen

Miller’s Root Beer & BBQ will be opening on Monday, June 5th.

That’s the new name of the Lima Avenue Root Beer Stand across from Cooper Tire in Findlay.

Stanley Miller, the owner of Miller’s Meat BBQ & Catering, bought the iconic establishment to return it to its old glory and put his own stamp on it.

“My mother retired from Cooper Tire, so I remember going there as a kid when she used to work in the offices. I remember the first time going over there and getting the trays, seeing the frosty mugs come out to the cars back when you actually had to roll your windows down by hand.”

Miller says he sees this as an opportunity to keep an artisan business alive and put his own stamp on it, while creating generational memories for his own kids.

The restaurant will be managed by Rachelle Sanchez, who fondly remembers going there as a kid.

“I grew up going there as a kid, getting my small root beer floats. We had little baby floats back then, they had little kids’ cups which was really cool. It’s just a pretty cool experience. If you haven’t been there you should definitely check it out.”

Rachelle worked for the root beer stand for around 18 years on and off and is looking forward to helping people create new memories once they reopen.

