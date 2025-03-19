Immunization Rate For Ohio Kindergarteners Drops Again

(ONN) – Immunization rates among Ohio kindergarteners has fallen again and ranks well below the national average.

That’s according to the annual report from the Ohio Department of Health.

Currently, the vaccination rate in Ohio is 85.4 percent compared to the national average of 92.7 percent.

This comes amid an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Measles can be potentially deadly for children under the age of five.

Doctors are urging parents to get their kids the MMR vaccine if they haven’t already, and to talk to their pediatrician about any possible concerns.