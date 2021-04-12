In-Person Graduation Ceremony Planned For FHS Class Of 2021

Findlay High School will be holding an in-person graduation and commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021.

The in-person graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 29th at Donnell Stadium, 301 Baldwin Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m.

The school says COVID safety protocols will be enforced, including the wearing of masks and the practicing of social distancing.

Plans are subject to change dependent upon state and local health guidelines.

Students will be able to bring a limited number of guests to attend the outdoor event.

In the event of bad weather, the graduation ceremony will move to the Findlay High School Main Gym on the same day.

Seating for the indoor event would be restricted along with staggered event times due to COVID-19 restrictions and details will be sent to parents.

The school graduation ceremony will stream live on the school district’s website at www.fcs.org.

Last year a reverse parade was held to honor the Class of 2020 because they couldn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.