The first-ever winter ArtWalk in Findlay will be held on Friday, February 2nd.

From 5 – 9 p.m. you’ll be able to hear live music, meet artists, and even purchase a piece of art during the event in downtown Findlay.

See the schedule and learn more about ArtWalk by clicking here.

ArtWalk is a free event that is open to the whole family and now takes place four times a year – the first Fridays in February, May, August, and November.