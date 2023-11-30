Income Tax Department Closing For Staff Training

(From the City of Findlay)

The City Income Tax Department will be closed on Monday, December 4, 2023-Friday, December 8, 2023, from 8:00am-5:00pm for staff training purposes.

Tax return forms will still be available at the kiosk outside of the City Income Tax Department office and on the City’s website by visiting www.findlayohio.com/incometax.

Documents may still be dropped off in the drop box in the parking lot south of the Municipal Building or in the drop box inside the Municipal Building doors as the drop boxes will be attended to each day.

The Income Tax Department will open again on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00am as usual.