Income Tax Department Issuing Annual Filing Reminder

The Findlay Income Tax Department is in the process of distributing the annual income tax filing reminders for the 2022 tax year.

The 2022 income tax return filing deadline is Tuesday, April 19, 2023.

All individuals and businesses that are subject to the City of Findlay income tax, as well as the Village of Arlington, Mount Cory, Vanlue, Carey, Mount Blanchard or Jenera income tax will receive a postcard in the mail in the coming days as a reminder to file their 2022 municipal income tax return.

Payments and completed municipal income tax returns can be placed in the secure, drive-up drop box in the east curbed island of the Findlay Municipal Building’s West Crawford Street parking lot F, accessible about one-half block west of South Main Street.

An additional secure drop box is located in the vestibule of the Municipal Building’s Dorney Plaza entrance.

Payments and returns may also be mailed to the Findlay Income Tax Department at P.O. Box 862, Findlay, OH 45840.

If you file your Federal income tax return electronically using an income tax preparation software program, such as TurboTax, Free Tax USA, etc., be aware that these applications do not provide any information electronically to the Findlay Income Tax Department for municipal income taxes.

Individuals and businesses will still need to file directly with the office.

For assistance, taxpayers can call 419-424-7133 or visit the Tax Department in room 115 on the first floor of the Municipal Building at 318 Dorney Plaza.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.