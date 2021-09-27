Income Tax Department Issuing Thousands Of Past-Due Notices

The City of Findlay says the Income Tax Department is in the process of issuing several thousand delinquent filing notices to Findlay area taxpayers for potential past-due municipal income tax returns for years 2020 and prior.

Officials say individuals and businesses will want to respond to the notices promptly to avoid further delinquent notices, estimated tax liabilities, costly collection measures and higher penalty and

interest charges.

Payments and completed municipal income tax returns can be placed in the secure, drive-up drop box in the east curbed island of the Findlay Municipal Building’s West Crawford Street parking lot F, accessible about one-half block west of South Main Street.

An additional secure drop box is located in the vestibule of the Municipal Building’s Dorney Plaza entrance.

Payments and returns may also be mailed to the Findlay Income Tax Department at P.O. Box 862, Findlay, OH 45840.

For assistance, taxpayers can call 419-424-7133 or visit the Tax Department in room 115 on the first floor of the Municipal Building at 318 Dorney Plaza.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 5.