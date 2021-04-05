Increase In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of active COVID cases in Hancock County went up in the latest data released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency on Monday reported 138 active cases in the county. On March 26th, there were 114 active cases.

Active cases are defined as cases currently under quarantine or in isolation.

10 people on Monday were hospitalized with the virus in Hancock County, an increase of one from March 26th.

There have been 122 deaths from the virus in Hancock County.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that more than 3.7 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which is around 32 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard shows that more than 23,000 people in Hancock County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 30.5 percent of the population.

Click here for information on scheduling a vaccination through Hancock Public Health and here through Blanchard Valley Health System.