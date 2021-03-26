Increase In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of active COVID cases in Hancock County is up from a week ago.

Hancock Public Health on Friday reported 114 active cases, which is an increase of 39 from a week earlier.

Active cases are cases that are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

Nine people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, an increase of two from a week earlier.

A total of 436 people in Hancock County have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 122 have died.

Eligible groups can schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccination by contacting Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105.

Press 1 at the phone prompt to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at one of the community clinics held weekly at Hancock Public Health and Blanchard Valley Hospital.