Increase In College Enrollment But Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

(ONN) – State data shows a more than 3 percent increase in enrollment this fall over the previous year for Ohio’s colleges and universities.

While the increase is good news, enrollment is still far below the levels experienced prior to the pandemic.

The largest increase is coming from community colleges.

Schools that offer a more affordable path to complete gen-eds and obtain trade certification are consistent with a national trend in increased enrollment.

Ohio has more than 270 colleges and universities including public, private, community and technical schools.