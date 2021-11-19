Increase In COVID Cases In Hancock County

COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the wrong direction in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 347 new cases, 22 new hospitalizations and three new deaths for the week of November 12th through the 18th.

Hancock County averaged 49.6 new cases per day over that period and cases per 100,000 is 430.18.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

For the reporting period of November 5th through the 11th there were 303 new cases, 20 new hospitalizations and five new deaths.

753 people have been hospitalized with COVID in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and 165 have died.